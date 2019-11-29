World urged to take cognizance of Indian diplomat’s remarks

Kuala Lumpur, November 29 (KMS): The President of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM), Azmi Abdul Hamid, has condemned the statement made by India’s Consul General in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty, in which he stated that his country would adopt an “Israeli model” to settle Hindus in occupied Kashmir.

Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur said that the call by the Indian Consul General was nothing less than an illegal move with the intention to expropriate Kashmir. He said that the diplomat’s offensive and extremist view would not help resolve the Kashmir dispute but rather would aggravate the tension further.

Azmi Abdul Hamid called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the international community to take steps towards settlement of the Kashmir dispute. “The OIC should pay serious attention to the statement as another Muslim territory will again be erased out of the map by the Indian fascist government.”

“We urge the international community to respond to the grave situation in Kashmir and to the provocative stance of the Indian official that have serious consequences on the regional stability,” he added.

Azmi said that Indian government’s move of abrogating Articles 370 and 35A was a gross violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and was aimed at denying the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris which. He said that the MAPIM believed the move was aimed at engineering a demographic change in occupied Kashmir similar to what was executed by Israel in the Palestinians territories.

“We register our strong objection to this statement of a settler colonial policy of Israel aimed to be repeated in Kashmir,” he maintained.

