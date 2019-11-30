Anti-India demo held outside Indian HC in Islamabad

Islamabad, November 30 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held, today, outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad against the continued military siege and communications blockade imposed by India in occupied Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders and activists and a large number of people from all walks of life participated in the demonstration.

The Hurriyat leaders addressing on the occasion appealed to the United Nations and the international community to impress upon India to stop its brutalities in the occupied territory and give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu-based Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, talking to delegations of Kashmiri refugees in Islamabad denounced Indian atrocities on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

