Ban on SMS service leaves people high and dry in IOK

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the residents continue to suffer immensely due to continued snapping of Short Messaging Service (SMS) for the past almost four months.

The consistent suspension of SMS service has caused a lot of inconvenience to common people in terms of getting an update about the status of their bank accounts, electricity bills and different mobile service plans.

“I don’t understand why we are being punished like this. It has been four months but there are no signs of SMS and internet restoration,” said Manzoor Hafiz, a resident of Hyderpora area of Srinagar. He said that in absence of SMS service, his online password for e-banking got expired, which he could not restore on time.

“I used to get an SMS as a reminder to change my password but for the last four months, I was completely cut off, so I couldn’t change it,” he said.

The ban on SMS service has also hit the students who are supposed to register professional entrance examinations online.

“While registration, we have to provide phone numbers on which we get a One Time Password (OTP) to complete the process but the ban on SMS service has jeopardised the whole procedure,” the students said.

An officer from a cellular company, wishing anonymity, said that they had not received any communication from the authorities regarding the restoration of SMS services.

Like this: Like Loading...