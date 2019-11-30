Indian police thrash Kashmiri truck driver in Haryana

Faridabad (Haryana) India), November 30 (KMS): Indian police thrashed a Kashmiri truck driver, Muhammad Maqbool, in Faridabad in the Indian state of Haryana.

Mohammed Maqbool, who hails from Yusmarg area of Budgam district of occupied Kashmir, told media that he was on his way to Srinagar when the policeman thrashed him and his friends for stopping the truck near Maujpur toll plaza on the expressway.

He said, “We were carrying pipes from Kolkata to Srinagar for a government project. In Faridabad, near the Maujpur toll plaza, I stopped the truck as I wanted to take some rest and let someone else drive. As I stepped out of the truck, the policemen came in a van and shouted at me.”

He said that the policemen pinned him to the ground and kicked him. “They also thrashed my friends and later took Rs 30,000 from our wallets,” he claimed.

In a video that later surfaced on social media, Maqbool showing his injuries said that he was beaten brutally for an hour.

