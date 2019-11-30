Kashmir: Right to Self-Determination seminar held

Lahore, Nov 30 (KMS):Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies organised a seminar titled “Kashmir: Right to Self-Determination” in its seminar room.

According to a press release, Ministry of Foreign Affairs former legal adviser Ross Masud, faculty members and M Phil/PhD students participated in the event. Ross Masud discussed the concept of right to self-determination and explained the Kashmir struggle in the light of this basic human right. Keeping in view the historical narratives on Kashmir issue, he stated Kashmiris were refused their inalienable right to self- determination. He said despite numerous UN resolutions, the plebiscite never took place in the valley of Kashmir.

He said India’s recent unilateral action to annex Kashmir valley after repealing its special status was unconstitutional. He discussed various historical documents and UN resolutions that clearly asserted the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

The Lahore district administration organised “Kashmir Rally” on Friday which was participated by people from different walks of life, including government officers. The rally held at DC was led by Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal. The participants chanted slogans against the atrocities constantly being inflicted on Kashmiri people by India armed forces. The DC said the international community should know the sensitivity of the matter and it was the need of the hour that Kashmiri people were given their rights promised in the light of UN resolutions.

