Kashmir Solidarity march forcibly stopped at Ramban

Jammu, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities forcibly stopped at Ramban a Kashmir Solidarity march being conducted by 30 members of 11 socio-political organisations from Jammu to Srinagar to seek restoration of special status of Kashmir and democracy in the territory.

The march started from Jammu on last Tuesday and was to conclude in Srinagar tomorrow. However, when it reached at Ramban, Indian police intercepted the participants and stopped them to proceed further. The organisers were not even allowed to address a press conference after they were stopped at Ramban. Earlier, the participants were prevented from taking out processions in Jammu and Udhampur.

The march is aimed at showing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to express resentment against the Narendra Modi government’s decision of dividing Kashmir into two union territories.

Dr Sunilam, former member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly and Working President of Bangladesh-Bharat-Pakistan Forum said that journalists and participants were manhandled by the police officials at Ramban. “As the participants started meeting at a hall in a Ramban hotel, we were informed by the SHO Ramban that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was in force in the area so we were not allowed to hold meeting,” he said.

“On one hand EU MPs were taken to Srinagar to showcase the normal situation in Kashmir while on the other hand, the representatives of 11 organisations were stopped. This shows that nothing is normal in J&K,” he said.

Dr Sunilam said that soon a report containing experiences of participants would be prepared and shared with the media and also would be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K and the Indian Home Minister.

The representatives of J&K Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity, Bangladesh-Bharat-Pakistan Forum, Samajwadi Samagam, Loktantrik Janata Party, Socialist Party India, National Alliance of People’s Movement, All India Students Federation and Yusuf Meherally Centre participated in the march.

Among the participants included I D Khajuria of J&K Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity, Sheikh Abdul Rehman of Bangladesh-Bharat-Pakistan Forum, advocates Subhash Uppal, Jameel Qazmi, Sukhdev Singh, Ranbir Bandral and local coordinator, Amrit Varsha.

After stopping the march, the participants were forcibly sent back to Jammu by the police.

