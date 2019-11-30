Majeed Malik denounces continued military lockdown in IOK

Islamabad, November 30 (KMS): Leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik, has denounced the continued military siege imposed by India in occupied Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik talking to delegations of Kashmiri refugees in Islamabad said that the Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of India were being subjected to torture.

He deplored that Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in Indian jails were being treated inhumanly as they were not being provided medical facilities due to which they had developed various ailments. He added that supply had been blocked due to which the people were facing shortage of edibles.

Abdul Majeed Malik said that schools had been converted into military barracks, endangering future of the children. He said that India was settling non-Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir to change the demographic composition of the territory.

He said that the people of Kashmir were foiling the conspiracies of the RSS and would they continue their freedom struggle till compete success. He said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

