Mujahideen offer gun salute to martyred youth in Pulwama

Indian police arrested 28 persons in IOK in last one month

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a group of mujahideen appeared in Litar area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district and offered gun salute to a martyred youth, Irfan Ahmed Rathar.

Irfan Ahmed Rathar along with another youth, Irfan Ahmed Sheikh was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of the district a couple of days ago.

Eyewitnesses told media men that a group of mujahideen emerged in Litar, the native village of Irfan Ahmed Rathar, and fired several rounds in air in his honour. They added that the mujahideen left the area before the arrival of Indian troops.

The locals said that later, the troops cordoned off the area and launched searches to arrest the mujahideen.

On the other hand, Indian police and troops arrested twenty-eight persons in the past one month across occupied Kashmir after labeling them as over ground workers (OGWs) of mujahideen. A police spokesman in Srinagar said that these persons were arrested in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Pulwama and Kulgam districts.

Like this: Like Loading...