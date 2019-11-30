PM urges world to help end curfew in Kashmir

Islamabad, Nov 30 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged world to help end curfew in Kashmir Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed the importance of the international community playing its role in end to curfew and other restrictions in Indian-held Kashmir and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Malaysian Prime Minister’s Special Envoy Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office to deliver an official invitation from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for the KL Summit being held in Kuala Lumpur on December 18-20.

The prime minister conveyed his thanks for the invitation and stated that he looks forward to participating in the KL Summit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Malaysia’s principled position on the Kashmir dispute. He also apprised the special envoy of the continuing inhuman lockdown of over eight million Kashmiris since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, and the dire human rights and humanitarian situation resulting from it. In the bilateral context, the prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening Pakistan-Malaysia relations in all fields.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that socioeconomic development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is among the foremost priorities of the government. Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur called on the prime minister here at the Prime Minister Office. The prime minister was briefed about the progress on developmental projects in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

