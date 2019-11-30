Several Hurriyat leaders summoned in 21 years old case

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, several Hurriyat leaders have been asked to appear before court, today, in connection with a false case registered against them in over two decades ago.

Warrants have been sent to different Hurriyat leaders in connection with a case lodged against them for staging intermittent protests in the heart of Srinagar city in 1998.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, while confirming the development told media that besides him other leaders who have been asked to appear before court include Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Sheikh Ali Muhammad, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Hubbi, Shahid-ul-Islam, Sheikh Khalid, Sheikh Aslam, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Muhammad Siddiq Shah, Farooq Ahmed Sodagar and Ghulam Nabi Kashmiri.

He added that most of the leaders who have been asked to appear before the court are either lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and other jails or under house arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...