Authorities condemned for foiling peace march in Jammu

Jammu, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has condemned the authorities for foiling a peace march conducted by the members of different civil society groups against the continued lockdown.

Hurriyat leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu said that the Indian government had imposed undeclared emergency in the territory suspending all the fundamental political, democratic and above all human rights of the people of Kashmir.

He said, “A few days ago we tried to organise a peace march against the lockdown in Kashmir from Press Club in Jammu which was foiled by the authorities by deploying heavy police force outside the press club.”

Later, more than thirty activists from different parts of India re-organized themselves and started their journey towards Srinagar to express solidarity with people of the valley, he added.

On November 27 they reached Ramban and had a night stay there. On November 28 afternoon as they tried to proceed towards Banihal after holding a meeting in Ramban they were again stopped by police and forced to go back.

Mir Shahid Saleem said apart from several members of the JKPM and some other organizations more than twenty members of different organisations had come from different states of India to take part in the event.

Prominent among them were Dr Sunilam, former member of parliament from Madhya Pradesh, Dr Sandeep Sandeep Panday from Lukhnow, Uttar Pradesh, Amit Maurya (UP), Guddi SL, Mumbai, Rita Chakravarty Kolkata, Gopa Mukharji, Kolkatta, Rajinderan Naraynan, Banglore, Arun Kumar, New Dehli, Pritam Gupta, Pritam Singh and Subhash Singh Samyal.

