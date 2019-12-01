Balloon with ‘threatening’ letter unnerves Indian police

Jammu, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unnerved by a so-called threatening letter tied with a balloon, police have launched investigations into recovery of the alleged letter which landed in a house at Channi Himmat in Jammu.

The SSP of Jammu, Tejinder Singh, and SP of City South, Vinay Sharma along with police teams reached the spot immediately after getting the report. Sharma later told the media that police were working into all theories and haven’t taken the threat letter casually. “It’s a serious matter and we have taken all precautions,” he said.

According to police sources, the balloon from Pakistan side can’t reach at Channi Himmat and it seems to have been launched locally. Moreover, they said, the threat letters are usually written in Urdu. However, in this case, the letter was written in English with only two lines in Urdu, they said.

