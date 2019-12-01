IOK court grants bail to several Hurriyat leaders in fake case

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a court in Srinagar granted bail to several Hurriyat leaders in 21 years old fake case.

Several leaders appeared before the court of 3rd Munsif Fozia Pal in Srinagar in a case registered against them by police 21 years ago.

Those who appeared in court were Prof. Abdul Ghani Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Muhammad Sidiq Shah, Sheikh Aslam and others. APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik could not be produced before the court as they are in custody.

Pertinently, police in 1998 had registered a fake case against a number of Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Yasin Malik for organizing a march towards UN office, Sonawar.

The court, after hearing the arguments from the lawyers, GN Shaheen, Babar Qadri and Advocate Tahoor Mushtaq Pampori, granted bail to the leaders.

The case has been listed for next hearing on December 7.

Like this: Like Loading...