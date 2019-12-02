38 martyred during 4-month IOK siege

Kashmiri women targeted excessively

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, 38 Kashmiris including two women and three young boys were martyred during the ongoing siege and lockdown by Indian troops in the territory that completed four months, today.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, during the lockdown of those martyred seven people were killed in fake encounters or custody. 853 people were critically injured in the firing by troops on peaceful demonstrators. At least 11,400 Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians, traders and civil society members continue to remain in jails or under house arrest.

The troops molested and disgraced thirty nine women during the period. The occupation authorities did not allow people to offer Friday prayers at historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar since August 5. Restrictions under Section 144 continue to remain enforced. Internet, prepaid mobile and text messaging services also remain suspended.

On the other hand, agitated by the continued ban on mobile internet service in Jammu region, Panthers Party activists led by its chairman, Harsh Dev Singh along with other leaders, staged a massive protest demonstration at Exhibition Ground in Jammu.

Meanwhile, Indian forces launched massive cordon and search operations in Kulgam,, Islamabad and Pulwama districts. Personnel of Indian army, Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operational Group are participating in the operations. Two youth after being booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, on the charges of organizing anti-India protests and stone-pelting were shifted to Srinagar Central Jail.

Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations at a meeting in Islamabad expressed concern over the ongoing military siege and suspension of mobile and Internet services and shortage of food and medicines in Kashmir Valley and the Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region.

Japan has asked for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. The demand was made by a spokesperson of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Speakers at a conference in Sheffield, UK, said that Kashmiri women were being disproportionately targeted by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. On the sidelines of the conference, an exhibition titled “Losing Sight in Kashmir” was organised by Organisation of Kashmir Coalition.

