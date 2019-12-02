AJK PM condoles Dr AR Gilani’s death

Islamabad, December 02 (KMS): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, today, visited the residence of APHC AJK Convener, Syed Abdullah Gilani in Islamabad to condole the demise of his elder brother, Syed Abdur Rehman Gilani.

Dr Syed Abdul Rehman Gilani, breathed his last in New Delhi, India, after having suffered severe heart attack a few weeks ago.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

