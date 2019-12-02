Indian forces launch search operations in IOK

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces launched massive cordon and search operations in Kulgam, Islamabad and Pulwama districts.

Joint teams of Indian army, Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operational Group laid siege to several areas of the districts. The searches in the areas were going on till last reports came.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities have ordered that no civilian vehicle will would be allowed to ply on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday.

On the other hand, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region remains closed since November 6 due to accumulation of snow and slippery conditions.

