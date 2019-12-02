India’s economy in deep crisis: Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi, December 02 (KMS): India’s economy is in a very deep crisis, witnessing death of demand, a reference towards decrease in growth rates, and the government is befooling people by its brave talks that the growth would be better in the next quarter, said former Indian Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha.

The official data released recently shows that India’s second quarter GDP growth, has slumped drastically to 4.5 per cent and is at its lowest in over six years. “No matter what the powers that be say, the fact is that we are in a very deep crisis,” he added.

“All this brave talk that the next quarter will be better or the quarter after that will be better is not going to happen. They (the government) are trying to fool the people by saying the next quarter will be better,” asserted Sinha.

Like this: Like Loading...