Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations denounce Indian atrocities

Islamabad, Dec 02 (KMS) An important meeting of Hurriyat organizations belonging to the Jammu region of occupied Kashmir was held at the APHC office in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. The meeting expressed heartfelt sympathies with the victims of Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants expressed concern over the ongoing 4-month long military siege and suspension of mobile and Internet services and shortage of food and medicines in Kashmir Valley and the Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region. They also condemned the arrest and disappearance of teenage boys.

The meeting discussed ways and means to globally highlight the dangerous plans being hatched by Shiv Sena and other communal Hindu organizations in the Jammu region. During the meeting, Ali Husnain Naqvi was made in-charge of information.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for all the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir. Those who attended the meeting, among others, included representative of Pir Panchal Peace Foundation Advocate Mehmood Akhtar Qureshi, Pir Panchal Civil Society representative Mushtaq Zargar, Khawaja Naeemyul Hassan of Jammu and Kashmir Anjum Serat Committee and Arif Ahmed of Jammu and Kashmir Baghban Committee also attended the meeting.

