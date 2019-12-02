Protest in Jammu against ban on internet service

Jammu, December 02 (KMS): Agitated by the continued ban on mobile internet service in Jammu region, Panthers Party activists led by its chairman, Harsh Dev Singh along with other leaders staged a massive protest demonstration at Exhibition Ground in Jammu.

The angry protestors raised the slogans of ‘Daman Ki Rajneeti…Nahin Chalegi, Nahin Chalegi’,’ Jammu Mein mobile internet Seva Bahal Karo…Bahal Karo’.

Lambasting the Indian government for snapping the mobile internet services in Jammu region for nearly 118 days, Harsh Dev dubbed the administration’s decision to continue ban on the internet services as arbitrary and obnoxious move which has pushed people to Stone Age.

“What’s the justification for continuing the ban when government t claims the situation to be normal,” he asked and said that the aforesaid ban only corroborated the fact that the present government is incapable to handle the situation in J&K.

Like this: Like Loading...