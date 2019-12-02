Syed Ali Gilani unwell

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani is feeling unwell for the last few days as he has been suffering from various ailments.

Syed Ali Gilani is under house arrest for the last several years not having an easy access to his doctors. The veteran leader is above 90 years of age and has been leading the Kashmir freedom movement despite his old age.

The APHC-AJK Convener, Syed Abdullah Gilani has asked people to pray for the early recovery of the nonagenarian leader.

