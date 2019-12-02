Two youth booked under PSA sent to Srinagar Jail

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two persons from Kupwara and Srinagar were shifted to Srinagar Central Jail after booked by authorities under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

Police booked Muhammad Afzal Lone, son of Bashir Ahmed, a youth from Reshigund Kupwara under PSA after arresting him on charges of organizing anti-India protests.

Another youth, whom police identified as Fayaz Ahmed Ganaie of Nowgam Srinagar was also booked under PSA after his detention on charges of stone-pleting in Srinagar.

Both the persons were shifted to Central Jail Srinagar.

