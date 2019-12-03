Indian troops arrest AJK man after he inadvertently crosses LoC

Jammu, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested a man from Azad Jammu and Kashmir after he inadvertently crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) and entered the occupied territory.

Indian police said that a man was nabbed after he entered into the occupied territory from across the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, told media that Indian troops patrolling the LoC challenged and nabbed man.

The man was handed over to police at Nowshera police station and necessary formalities, including his medical examination, were conducted, he said.

During the initial investigation, the man was identified as Tariq Mahmood, a resident of Chai Nalla village of Samahani Tehsil in Bhimber district, Manhas said.

Like this: Like Loading...