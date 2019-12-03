Indian troops injure and arrest youth in Kishtwar

Srinagar, December (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested a youth after being shot at in Kishtwar district, today.

The troops during an operation shot at and injured one Tariq Hussain Wani and later arrested him in Ikhala Plamar area of the district.

He was also rushed to the Kishtwar District Hospital for treatment. The SSP Kishtwar Dr. Harmeet Singh Mehta while confirming the arrest of youth claimed that he was a member of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Meanwhile, Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation in an area in Ramban district.

Like this: Like Loading...