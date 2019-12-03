Kargil students feel India undermining their aspirations

Jammu, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the students from Kargil studying in Jammu feel that New Delhi is undermining their aspirations.

Nearly 4,000 students from Kargil, now a part of so-called Ladakh union territory, are studying in Jammu. Bifurcation of J&K state into two separate units post August 5, is mostly seen as detrimental to the identity of Muslim majority in Kargil district.

“Change of state’s status has confused us. We are studying in Jammu for the last two years, but now we belong to a separate UT. We don’t know if we should study here or move back to Ladakh, where educational infrastructure is very poor,” said Nisar Hussain, a student of class XII.

Amongst the many people interviewed by local media, a majority of them were unhappy with the way the ruling BJP government has fiddled with Article 370. They say that when it comes to development projects, the government is focusing on Buddhist majority in Leh district.

“The Indian government is awarding majority of the projects to Leh, with 100-bed Sowa-Rigpa, a national-level hospital, to GMC. However, Kargil has been ignored. Discrimination continues and we don’t see any change,” said Abid Hussain who is preparing to make a future in the banking sector.

Youngsters from Kargil say they are culturally closer to Srinagar and division of J&K will further marginalise youth in regions, which share Line of Control with Azad Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...