Killing and harassment of people in IOK denounced

Islamabad, December 03 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panchal Freedom Movement and Young Men’s League have strongly condemned the killing and harassment of Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir and inside India.

Qazi Muhammad Imran, Vice Chairman of Pir Panchal Freedom Movement, in a statement issued in Islamabad also condemned the ban on people to offer Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, suspension of Internet, prepaid mobile and SMS services for the past four months. He criticized the Indian authorities for keeping thousands of Hurriyat leaders, workers, businessmen and members of civil society in prisons or under houses detentions in the territory.

Expressing deep concern over the shortage of food and medicine in the occupied territory, he appealed to the international community to impress India upon India to stop its atrocities on the Kashmiri people and grant them right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Qazi Muhammad Imran said that despite the Indian atrocities, the people of Kashmir were continuing their struggle for securing right inalienable rightand hoped that the sun of freedom would soon rise on the horizons of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League Vice Chairman, Zahid Ashraf in a statement strongly condemned the harassment of Kashmiris inside India. He said that the Kashmiri people never loved or cherished traveling their invader’s territory, and in fact did so under business compulsions.

A delegation of Jammu-based Muslim community members led by Pir Panchal Civil Society Chairman, Maulana Shamsi, embarked on a visit to Rajouri, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhadarwa areas of the region. They will interact with people and discuss the situation particularly after India deprived Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

