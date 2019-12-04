Indian police arrest over a dozen youth in Kashmir valley

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested over a dozen youth during house raids in Srinagar, Baramulla and Pulwama districts.

At least five youth were arrested by the police in Srinagar on the charges of attacking Indian forces with stones and petrol bombs in Saraf Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Rajori Kadal, Khanyar and Nowhatta areas of the city.

Another four persons were arrested in Baramulla for allegedly hurling stones on Indian Army vehicles. Some youth were also arrested in Pulwama district on different charges.

There are reports about more arrests of National Conference leaders and activists in the Kashmir Valley. The detainees have been lodged at Central jail, Srinagar, and police stations.

Meanwhile, Awami National Conference (ANC) President, Khalida Shah, in a media interview in Srinagar termed the detention of political leaders, including three former puppet chief ministers, as murder of democracy. She said that depriving political prisoners from basic facilities was an act of revenge. “It seems as if emergency has been declared in J&K,” she said and demanded immediate release of political prisoners.

