IOK HC quashes PSA detention of cancer patient

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the illegal detention of a cancer patient, Parvaiz Ahmed Pala.

Parvaiz Ahmed Pala was facing detention under black law, Public Safety Act, since August 7 and is presently lodged at a jail in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of the High Court while quashing the detention of Pala directed the authorities to release him forthwith.

“In view of the settled position of law, the detention of the detenue is vitiated, the detenue having been also prevented from making an effective and purposeful representation against the order of detention. Therefore, on this count also, the detention order is liable to be quashed,” the court observed.

Pala’s detention was challenged by his father on the ground that no compelling reason or circumstances were disclosed in the order or grounds of detention to take the Pala into custody.

Pala’s counsel informed the court that he is suffering from cancer and is under regular treatment of the doctors as depicted from the medical records which were annexed with the petition. It is further contended that his further detention will not only lead to his death but also deprive his family members to serve him in these difficult days for which the detenue may live.

