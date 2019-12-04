Jammu Muslim leaders meet youth in Doda

Jammu, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu-based Muslim community members led by Maulana Shamsi during the visit to Doda, today, met people from different walks of life.

The delegation that visited all major cities of Jammu region arrived in Doda city, today, where the delegation members were received by Master Abdur Rashid, Akhtar Hussain Dev and others.

They visited patients, especially a sister of a martyred youth in the district hospital. The delegation also visited the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement’s founding Chairman, late Saadullah Tantray where they were received by Tantay’s son Naeem Ahmed and founding member of Youth Forum for Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Gato, Mushtaq Rangrez and Khwaja Tariq Hussain.

Concerns were expressed over the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting. Before leaving for Kishtwar, members of the delegation met the youth in Doda and asked them to maintain unity in their ranks and files.

