TADA court remands Inqilabi into judicial custody till Dec 17

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a TADA court in Srinagar has extended judicial remand of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, till December 17.

Samad Inqilabi, who was booked under draconian law Public Safety Act on December 25, 2018 for his involvement in pro-freedom and anti-India activities, was later again shifted from Srinagar to Baramulla sub-jail.

Demanding Samad Inqilabi’s release, his family members said that his health and mental condition was not stable and he was advised to go for some tests.

Samad Inqilabi has filed a petition in Bandipora court demanding compensation for his frequent arrest by the Indian police and other agencies during the past 30 years.

