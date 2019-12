Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three Indian troops are missing as avalanche hits North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Four Indian troops went missing when an avalanche hit their post Tangdhar area of Kupwara late on Tuesday. However, one of them was rescued later. Indian Army is using military helicopters in the area to trace the missing soldiers.

Another incident of avalanche was reported in Gurez area of Bandipora district.

