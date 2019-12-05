Due to govt effective diplomacy, Kashmir issue highlighted int’ly: Qureshi

Islamabad, Dec 05 (KMS):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the present government had a clear policy on the Kashmir issue as evident from the way it had been highlighted at every international fora.

Responding to a point of order in the National Assembly, the minister said due to the untiring efforts of government, the Kashmir issue had gained significance at all the world capitals.

He said the whole nation was united on the issue of Kashmir, who stood shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren braving an Indian reign of terror.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the United Nations General Assembly had effectively raised the Kashmir issue and strongly condemned the Indian aggression in the occupied valley.

The government had fully mobilized the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in the foreign countries, who had staged huge demonstrations drawing the world attention towards the ongoing Indian barbarity and tyranny being faced by the innocent Kashmiris, he added.

It was due to the diplomacy of PTI government, he said, that 54 members of the UK’s House of the Commons had spoken on the Kashmir issue and shown their grave concern over human right violations in the occupied state.

The issue also came under discussion at the parliaments of Iran and France, and at various committees of the United Nations, he added.

Qureshi said the world had rejected India’s claim that Kashmir was its internal matter and not an international dispute. It was for the first time in the history of European Union Parliament that the Kashmir issue was discussed by it, he added.

He said even the opposition in India was criticizing the BJP government for its tyrannic actions keeping the people Kashmir under siege.

The minister said the Kashmiris’ struggle against the decades-long Indian occupation had entered into a new phase as Pakistan government had shaken the world’s conscience seeking their intervention to help end atrocities on the beleaguered people of held valley.

He said the United Nations (UN) Security Council took up the issue in its special session after 54 years due to the an effective diplomacy of Pakistan.

He urged the opposition to help the government on the Kashmir issue. The members of the Parliament belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mushahid Hussain Syed and Gen. ® Abdul Qayum attended meetings at the Foreign Office and gave their input on the matter, he added.

