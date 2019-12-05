Indian govt admits arrest of over 5100 in IOK since August

New Delhi, December 05 (KMS): The Indian government has admitted that it arrested a total of 5,161 people in occupied Kashmir after August 5 when it scrapped special status of the territory.

However, the tentative estimates show that over 13,000 Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders, political workers and youth were arrested by Indian troops and police to prevent demonstrations against Modi government’s illegal move. Hundreds of them were shifted to various jails in India.

Indian minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, in his address in the parliament, said that the arrested people included political leaders, activists and others.

He said that as many as 234 prisoners belonging to Kashmir were currently lodged in different jails of Uttar Pradesh and 27 other inmates in prisons in Haryana. He also said that a total of 3,248 prisoners were lodged in the jails of the territory.

Replying to a written question, the minister said that in 2019, up to November, altogether 234 prisoners belonging to Kashmir were in jails in Uttar Pradesh and 27 in Haryana prisons. In 2018, as many as 2,728 people were in the jails of Kashmir, while 41 other inmates from the territory were in the jails of Haryana, he added.

