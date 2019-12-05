Indian solider kills five colleagues, shoots self in India

New Delhi, December 05 (KMS): An Indian solider killed Five of his colleagues before shooting himself in Chhattisgarh in India.

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldier opened fire at his colleagues, killing five and injuring two others before shooting self in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

The deceased soldiers identified as Mahendra Singh, Surjeet Sarkar, Daljit Singh, Biswaroop Mahto and Bijessh.

The troops were stationed in Kadenar camp of ITBP’s 45th battalion that had been deployed in the area for operations against Maoists .

The ITBP officials said the soldier named as M Rehman, who hailed from Nadia in West Bengal in India, later committed suicide by shooting self with the same weapon.

Like this: Like Loading...