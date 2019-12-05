Jammu Muslim delegation warmly received in Kishtwar

Jammu, December 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Muslim leaders of Jammu, which is currently visiting big cities of Jammu, reached Kishtwar the other day,

The delegation was warmly received by the Khateeb of Markazi Jamia Masjid, Farooq Ahmad Kachloo, Dilawar Baghban, Waseem-ul-Hassan Gandla, Irshad Ahmad Matoo, Vice Chairman of Youth forum for justic, Molvi Nisar Ahmad and others.

The delegatio after a night stay with Chairman of Seerat Committee and Jamia Masjid Khateeb, Abdul Qayoom Mattoo, visited the residence of late Ghulam Nabi Gundna Sabah and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Later, the delegation also visited a local school where the delegates met students and teachers. On return, they met Maulana Abdul Qayoom Mattoo at his residence and thoroughly discussed the prevailing situation of the territory.

Maulana Abdul Qayoom Mattoo, commenting on his arrest and the detention of his friends, said that the authorities even arrested the Hindu leaders and tortured youth for raising voice against the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status. He said that the business of Muslims was on the decline and people were not coming out of their houses due to fear.

Maulana Abdul Qayoom Mattoo and Maulana Farooq, thanking the delegation, termed the visit of Muslim leaders a good omen and expressed the hope that such delegations would continue.

The delegation would also visit Bheerwa where it would meet Abdul Ghani Goni, who was released from jail after 24 years of his illegal detention.

