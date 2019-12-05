Majeed Malik urges un to implement its Kashmir resolutions

Islamabad, December 05 (KMS): Leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has said that the Indian forces are carrying out atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the United Nations had a responsibility to implement its Kashmir resolutions for settlement of the Kashmiri dispute.He deplored the silence of the international community over military lockdown and siege in the occupied territory.

He said that four months had passed since the Indian military siege in the occupied territory and the massacre and illegal arrests of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces were currently underway on a wider scale which was an eye opener for the international community.

Abdul Majeed Malik said that Indian troops were committing the worst type of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, adding that the people’s business had been destroyed due to closure of Internet service.

He said that India had also waged a war on the Line of Control while Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh and other Hindu extremist organizations had also been active against Muslims. He said that India was also going to change the Kashmir district boundaries to fulfill its ulterior motives against Kashmiri Muslims.

He urged Muslim countries to press India to stop the genocide of Kashmiri Muslims, adding that the people of Kashmir would never allow the martyrs’ blood to go waste.

