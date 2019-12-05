People continue to suffer in besieged Kashmir valley: Saghar

Islamabad, December 05 (KMS): Senior Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has said that millions of Kashmiris continue to suffer relentlessly in the besieged occupied Kashmir Valley at the hands of Indian forces.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said, “Human rights situation is deteriorating with every passing day whereas the communications blackout throughout the Valley remains in force for the past over four months.”

He said that the continued military lockdown and siege of the territory had also harmed the economy of the territory, adding that the Internet blockade too had affected the education and health sectors.

Terming the simmering situation in the Valley as a challenge for the international community, the DFP leader said that the US journalist, Dexter Filkins, had exposed India’s so-called normalcy narrative on occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a DFP spokesman in a statement expressed serious concern over the Modi-led Indian communal government’s move of creating new regions in the territory. He said that redrawing the existing boundaries of the districts was part of New Delhi’s grand design to erode the Muslim-majority character and special identity of the Kashmir Valley.

He said that the motive behind the creation of new administrative set-ups was to weaken the collective voice of Kashmiris besides sabotaging the ongoing resistance movement. He said that any attempt aimed at damaging the geographical, cultural and national identity of Kashmir will be resisted with full force.

He said that the Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

