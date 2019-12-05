Swedish king speaks up for IOK during his India visit

Mumbai, December 05 (KMS): Swedish King Carl Gustaf has said that his country has been acting as an observer in occupied Kashmir for the past several years and will continue to do so.

The king made the remarks while talking to a group of journalists in the Indian city of Mumbai. The statement came in response to questions about Sweden acting as mediator to resolve the decades-long issue.

The comments by the king follow similar remarks made by Swedish foreign ministry on the eve of the king’s visit to India, calling for the lifting of curfew and the restoration of communications.

“We can say we have people from Sweden, trying to be observers in these areas in Kashmir for many many years. In that sense, we are trying to be an observer if possible,” King Gustaf said.

The king also noted that the mandate of United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), of which Sweden was a part, was too constrained for an in-depth analysis of the situation.

The Swedish king and his wife are on a five-day visit to India.

Asked if any offer for mediation by Sweden to resolve the Kashmir dispute was discussed when he met the Indian leadership in Delhi, he declined to answer, citing a policy of not commenting on political issues.

It is to mention here that Sweden’s Foreign Minister, Ann Linde, in her address in Riksdag or the Swedish Parliament last week said, “We emphasise the importance of respect for human rights, that an escalation of the situation in Kashmir is avoided and that a long-term political solution to the situation must involve Kashmir’s inhabitants.”

“Dialogue between India and Pakistan is crucial,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...