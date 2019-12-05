WhatsApp accounts in IOK expire for being inactive for 120 days

Srinagar, December 05, 2019 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, WhatsApp accounts belonging to Kashmiris expired this week for remaining inactive for over 120 days due to the continued ban on internet services in the Valley since 5th of August.

The WhatsApp accounts expired due to a policy of Facebook, which owns the messaging platform. Under the said policy, accounts which have been inactive for 120 days are deleted. The Internet has been banned in the Valley since August 5, when the Indian government announced abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the deletion of WhatsApp accounts of the KasHiris was indeed due to the aforementioned policy. “To maintain security and data limit retention, WhatsApp accounts which have been inactive for 120 days are deleted. When this happens, the account automatically exit WhatsApp groups they are part of,” the spokesperson said.”

Several users took to Twitter to share screenshots of their friends or family members staying in Kashmir exiting WhatsApp groups. Kashmiri activist Shehla Rashid, a vocal voice against the abrogation of Article 370, too, took to Twitter, stating that the WhatsApp accounts had been inactive due to no fault of their users.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Abdul Hameed Lone in a statement issued in Islamabad said that WhatsApp accounts, belonging to Kashmiris, has started getting inactive automatically due to suspension of Internet for the past four months in occupied Kashmir. He said that 120 newspapers were published from the occupied territory but due to continued ban on Internet, hardly 20 papers were publishing now. He said there is no freedom of press and expression in Kashmir.

