Forceful anti-India demonstrations held in occupied Kashmir

IOK economy suffered losses of rs 15,000 crore since August 5

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people held forceful demonstrations in different areas, today, to show their resentment against the Indian occupation and ongoing lockdown in the territory.

As the Juma congregational prayers culminated, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara and other areas, shouting high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian police and troops used brute force against the protesters at many places, injuring several of them. The occupation authorities did not allow people to offer Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and other main mosques of the Kashmir Valley on the 18th successive week since 5th August.

Meanwhile, the situation in the territory particularly in the Kashmir Valley remained grim as the military lockdown continued on 124th day, today. The residents of the Valley continue to suffer immensely due to imposition of restrictions under section 144 and suspension of internet and prepaid mobile phone services. The President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Ashiq Hussain, in an interview in Srinagar said that the economy of the territory had suffered losses of Rs 15,000 crore since 5th of August due to continued lockdown and internet blockade imposed by India. He said that every sector of business had been hit after the clampdown and internet ban in occupied Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth League in handbills and brochures pasted on walls in the occupied territory issued a protest calendar urging people to conduct a march towards Dastagir Sahib in Srinagar, tomorrow. It asked the masses to conduct similar march towards the UN office in Srinagar on Monday, observe complete blackout on Wednesday evening and impose civil curfew on Thursday.

Former General Secretary of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, in an interview with KMS demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, and senior lawyers, Nazir Ahmed Ronga, Muhammad Ashraf Butt and Hilal Akbar Lone.

The Islamabad-based Independent Urdu, which is the Urdu edition of UK’s online newspaper, The Independent, in an article reveals that the incidents of molestation of women are increasing and the actual number of these incidents is much higher than those reported. The article maintains that Indian soldiers use rape as a weapon to suppress the resolve of the people of occupied Kashmir. The article, quoting a Kashmiri journalist, says that Indian soldiers barge into the residential houses at any hour of the day or night and ask about women, especially about young daughters and sisters.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Abdul Hameed Butt, in a memorandum addressed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, asked him to take steps for saving the party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who faces a serious threat to his life in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, and ending escalation between Pakistan and India at the Line of Control. The memorandum was presented to the UN Office in Islamabad by the JKLF leaders, Hafiz Muhammad Anwar Samavi, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, Saleem Haroon, Sardar Jamshed and Waheed Showkat.

