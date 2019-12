New Delhi, December 06 (KMS): Indian customs officials arrested four innocent Kashmiri businessmen at New Delhi airport.

The Indian customs officials took four Kashmiri businessmen into custody at the Delhi airport and seized an amount of Rs 39.14 lakh they were carrying.

It is to mention here that in the past also, Indian authorities arrested several Kashmiri businessmen and employees along with their own money and implicated them in fake cases.

