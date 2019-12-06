G N Shaheen demands release of Mian Qayyum, other lawyers

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Kashmir Council for Justice and former General Secretary of High Court Bar Association, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, has demanded immediate release of illegally detained Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayyum, and other senior lawyers including Mohammad Ashraf Butt, Nazir Ahmed Ronga and Hilal Akbar Lone.

Ghulam Nabi Shaheen in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after August 5, when the Indian government repealed the special status of Kashmir and divided it into two union territories, thousands of people including lawyer were arrested in the occupied territory, who were still languishing in jails.

He said that Kashmiris were facing immense hardships due to constant military siege and Internet suspension and their business had been destroyed and the future of the students was getting dark. He demanded that the torture and illegal arrests be stopped and the Internet restored immediately.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Auqaaf Committee of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar strongly condemning the continued illegal house detention of the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and disallowing people to offer Friday prayers in the Jamia Masjid since August 5, said that the voice of Kashmiris could never be suppressed.

He said that thousands of Kashmiris had been under detention for the last four months while the Kashmiri people were being prevented from offering performing their religious obligation by the occupation authorities by constantly keeping the Jaima Masjid sealed.

