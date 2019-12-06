‘Incidents of women’s molestation by Indian troops rising in IOK’

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the incidents of molestation of women are increasing and the actual number of these incidents is much higher than those reported.

This was revealed in an article published in the Independent Urdu, which is the Urdu edition of UK’s online newspaper, The Independent. The article maintains that Indian soldiers use rape as a weapon to suppress the resolve of the people of occupied Kashmir.

Quoting a journalist from occupied Kashmir, the article says that Indian soldiers barge into the residential houses at any hour of the day or night and ask about women, especially about young daughters and sisters. This has become a routine in Srinagar and other towns. Such incidents are exacerbated by cold weather when forces’ personnel are drunk, it says.

The article, quoting the Kashmiri journalist, says that many women in Kashmir try to look old and ugly when they come out of their homes but despite this effort they cannot escape rape and the sad thing is that sometimes even the aged women are not spared.

The article says that such actions are adding to the public anger against the Indian occupation forces. Whenever Kashmiris will get a chance, they will take revenge for the worst crimes, it adds.

