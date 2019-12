Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities did not allow people to offer Juma prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and other main mosques and shrines of the territory on the 18th consecutive week, today.

The authorities have not allowed Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid and other main mosques of the territory since August 05 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed special status of occupied Kashmir and put the territory under lockdown.

