Pakistan, S Arabia to hold MPs’ moot on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al- Sheikh extended support for holding international parliamentary conference on Kashmir for drawing attention of the world community towards the Indian atrocities and predicaments of Kashmiri people

“The Kashmir issue warrants an immediate resolution otherwise would lead to a human catastrophe. Saudi Arabia supports the early resolution of the issue in accordance with the aspiration of people of Kashmir and UN resolution,” said Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al- Sheikh, who called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Parliament House along with a delegation comprising members of the Saudi Shura Council. The Shura Council chairman said that hearts of Saudi nation beat with their Kashmiri brethren and their plight cannot be overlooked. He said that the situation in Kashmir was further aggravating and immediate attention of the world was required to mitigate human sufferings.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, while talking to his Saudi Counterpart said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly relations and the same transcends to the legislatures of the both the countries and have supported each other on international and regional parliamentary forums.

Paying gratitude to the Saudi leadership, the Speaker said that they have always stood by Pakistan whenever needed. Asad Qaiser suggested for enhancing quota for Pakistani manpower in Saudi Arabia. He also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi government for release of prisoners jailed in Saudi Arabia on petty issues.

Meanwhile, Mufti-e-Azam Saudi Arabia Al-Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah said that elements fanning extremism and terrorism by using name of Islam are worst enemies of Islam and Muslims.

Talking to Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Thursday in Darul Afta Saudi Arabia, Mufti-e-Azam Saudi Arabia Al-Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah urged on Ulema and Mashaik of Muslim Ummah to reinforce bilateral coordination to defeat the evil forces and their agendas. “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is centre of Muslims unity and oneness,” said Mufti-e-Azam Saudi Arabia, adding that leadership of Muslim Ummah has to get united to resolve confronting challenges of Muslim world.

Mufti-e-Azam also lauded role and efforts of Pakistan’s Ulema-Mashaik against the menace of extremism and terrorism. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi apprised Mufti-e-Azam Saudi Arabia about the situation of Kashmiris. He said that civil and military leadership of Pakistan has been playing very effective and positive role to resolve confronting differences of Muslim Ummah. He said that Pakistan will not become part of any alliance aims at making instability in Muslim and Arab world.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also informed Mufti-e-Azam Saudi Arabia that Pakistan Ulema Council has constituted Darul Afta in Lahore and development work is under process for extension of Darul Afta Lahore. Mufti-e-Azam Saudi Arabia also offered special prayers for Pakistan and Islam on this occasion.

