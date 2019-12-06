Youth League issues protest calendar in IOK

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth League has issued a week-long protest calendar against the continued lockdown and communications blockade.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth League in the posters circulated in occupied Kashmir appealed to the people to follow the programme in letter and spirit.

It asked the people to conduct a march towards Dastagir Sahib Shrine at Khanyar in Srinagar, tomorrow. It urged the masses to conduct a similar march toward the UN Office at Sonawar in Srinagar on Monday.

Similarly, the Youth League asked the people to observe blackout on Wednesday evening and complete civil curfew on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth League also thanked the people of the territory particularly the transporters and shopkeepers for observing strike for last four months that gave a clear message to India that the Kashmiris would never surrender before it.

It also appreciated the organizations which financially supported the needy and deserving people.

The Youth League reiterated the pledge to continue protests till the Indian Supreme Court restores the old status of the territory which was before August 5. It asked the people to continue their peaceful freedom struggle with dedication.

