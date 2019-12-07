Delegation of Jammu Muslim leaders visits Bhaderwah

Jammu, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a high-level delegation of Muslim leaders of Jammu, which is currently visiting major cities of Jammu, reached Bhaderwah.

The delegation met Vice President of Anjum Islamia, Riaz Ahmed Najar and President of Jammu and Kashmir Ababeel, Advocate Babar Nehru and thoroughly discussed the current situation of Doda and Bhaderwah with them.

The Chairman of Pir Panchal Civil Society, Amir Mohammad Shamsi, is leading the delegation, which also includes Chairman of Pir Panchal Peace Foundation, Mohammad Hanif Kalas and President of Youth Forum for Justice, Irshad Ahmed Malik.

The delegation also visited the family members of former president of Anjuman Islamia in Bhaderwah, late Inayatullah, and condoled his demise with them.

Later, the delegation met Abdul Ghani Goni, who was released from jail after 24 years of his illegal detention. Abdul Ghani Goni told the delegation that in jail Kashmiris were called Pakistanis. He said that the jail officials used abusive language with him.

On the other hand, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement issued in Islamabad denounced the brute tactics being used by Indian forces to muzzle the voice of the people of occupied Kashmir.

He condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to the families of the activists and cadres of Young Men’s League by Indian troops and police in Shahbaz Doru, Islamabad.

He said the forces’ personnel raided the residence of a party activist in Shahbaz Doru and misbehaved with the womenfolk to harass the local population. He said that the incident spoke volumes about the brutal mindset of the uniformed goons.

He also criticized the UN and the world powers for remaining tight-lipped on the continued siege of occupied Kashmir and demanded implementation of the UN resolutions of the Kashmir dispute to settle it.

Like this: Like Loading...