Indian troops fire at, injure mentally challenged man in IOK

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a mentally-challenged man was critically injured after he was fired upon by Indian troops in Pulwama district.

The injured man was identified as 40-year-old Bashir Ahmed Ganai, a resident of Frisal Yaripoa area of neighbouring Kulgam district.

The police said that the incident happened when Ganai was roaming in the area and came close to the wall of the high-security zone at the Awantipora Air Force Station.

“Despite repeated warnings by the BSF men guarding the station, he did not stop. The sentry fired towards him below the waist and he was wounded,” SP, Pulwama, Chandan Kohli said.

“Our teams soon rushed to the spot and the injured was shifted to hospital,” he said.

