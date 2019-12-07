IOK authorities’ new move triggers fear of eviction

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the administration has issued notifications banning civilian constructions and repairs near Indian Army’s field ordnance depots in various districts of the Kashmir Valley except if they are approved by the army or top district officials.

The move has triggered fear among the masses that it could be a prelude to evicting thousands of residents from their homes. Many people in occupied Kashmir believe that special status of Kashmir was scrapped to facilitate the settlement of outsiders to change the demographic composition of the territory.

The notifications have been issued following the instructions of the defence ministry and under provisions of the Works of Defence Act (WODA), 1903, which is applicable in the whole of the country, they said.

While notifications by the districts’ administration ban constructions and repairs, a WODA notification on Srinagar’s Indra Nagar locality, which is adjoining a field ordnance depot, asks the district magistrate to ensure “that the said land may be kept free from buildings and other obstructions”.

High court lawyer Zaffar Qureshi, who lives in Indra Nagar and is planning to file a petition in court on behalf of the locals, told media that the old constructions could be removed next. “They (authorities) have the power to remove the constructions, for which people will be compensated. (So) it is not just apprehension, but they (government) can do it,” he said.

