IOK people continue to suffer as lockdown enters 125th day

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the people particularly the residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to suffer immensely due to continued military lockdown, which entered 125th straight day, today.

Tthe imposition of restrictions under Section 144 in the territory and deployment massive deployment of Indian troops in every nook and corner of the occupied territory has created a sense of fear among the local people.

The ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile connections remains in force and the restoration of some means of communications, such as landline phones and postpaid mobile services, could not provide any respite to the people.

On the other hand, a mentally-challenged man identified as 40-year-old Bashir Ahmed Ganai was critically injured after he was fired upon by Indian troops in Pulwama district. The troops fired at Ganai when he was roaming in the area and came close to the wall of the high-security zone at the Awantipora Air Force Station.

