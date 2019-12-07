Sikh organizations to observe Human Rights Day in IOK

Chandigarh, December 07 (KMS): Amritsar-based Sikh representative organizations, Dal Khalsa, and Shiromani Akali Dal have announced to observe the World Human Rights Day, the 10th December, by holding a sit-in at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, the summer capital of occupied Kashmir.

Dal Khalsa spokesman, Kanwar Pal Singh in a statement in Chandigarh said that the members of the organizations would observe the day with the people of Kashmir, who had suffered human rights abuses. “The fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir are our primary concern and it will be our endeavour to highlight their plight,” he added.

Urging human rights defenders to join the peaceful sit-in at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on December 10, Kanwar Pal Singh said that teams of both the organisations led by Simranjit Singh Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema would leave for Kashmir from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur in Punjab on December 9 and reach Srinagar on December 10. He said, “United Akali Dal’s President, Gurdeep Singh and Akal Federation head, Narien Singh will also join the march.”

